Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,887 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,215 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 59.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 14.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

In other news, Director James G. Morris acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,205.80. The trade was a 21.13 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,313. This trade represents a 5.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $782.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.20.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 12.67%. Research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

