Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Position Raised by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Carvana by 28.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $277.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $367,848.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,387,059.20. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total value of $5,513,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,125,524.16. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,629 shares of company stock worth $44,833,799 over the last ninety days. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $221.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.81 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $292.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

