CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 56.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 33.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 79.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 106,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 25.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $34.44.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.79%. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 55.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNP. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.65.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

