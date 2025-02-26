Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 839.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CERT. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Certara by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Certara by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Certara by 442.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

CERT stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.90, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

