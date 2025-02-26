Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lind Value II ApS acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $9,743,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,345,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 26,446 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,868,000 after acquiring an additional 148,003 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.42.

Charter Communications Trading Down 2.0 %

CHTR opened at $358.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.59. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $415.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

