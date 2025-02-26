CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 81 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Middleby were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 306.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Middleby by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Middleby from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Middleby from $157.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.83.

Middleby stock opened at $169.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.81. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $118.41 and a one year high of $182.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.72 and a 200 day moving average of $143.00.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.69 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

