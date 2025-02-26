CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $223,000 Investment in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in ESAB by 871.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in ESAB by 629.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in ESAB by 12,140.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ESAB by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB opened at $123.58 on Wednesday. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $88.54 and a 52 week high of $135.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.43 million. Analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESAB shares. Evercore ISI raised ESAB from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ESAB in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ESAB from $131.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

