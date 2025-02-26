CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 724 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Creative Planning lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 33,054 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 149.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 195,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 21.9% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Antero Midstream

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.