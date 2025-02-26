CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 1,767 M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,767 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 49.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MHO stock opened at $120.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.29. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.92 and a 52-week high of $176.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

