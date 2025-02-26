CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 3,537 AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,693,000 after buying an additional 77,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth $1,539,000. Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth $1,068,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AAR by 269.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 48,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 128,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.76, for a total transaction of $8,573,786.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,144,356.80. This trade represents a 27.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,098.50. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,793 shares of company stock valued at $12,538,396 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.19 and a beta of 1.61. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.71 and a 52 week high of $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average of $65.15.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAR

About AAR

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.