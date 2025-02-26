CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Trading Down 6.7% – Here’s Why

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.34 and last traded at $32.34. 284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

CK Infrastructure Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62.

About CK Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CK Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.