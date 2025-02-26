CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 171.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,093.60. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $467,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,815.68. This represents a 23.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,669,620 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Read Our Latest Report on CMS

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.39. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.