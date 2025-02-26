Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Stock Price Up 1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $178.00 and last traded at $178.00. Approximately 115 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.24.

Cochlear Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.70 and its 200 day moving average is $191.29.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

