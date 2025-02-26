CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $625,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 131,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $76,907,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $538,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,325. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.49, for a total value of $238,503.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,068,173.34. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 812,422 shares of company stock worth $525,534,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. Bank of America increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.6 %

META stock opened at $657.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $648.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $594.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.