Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Commercial Metals worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,245,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,455,000 after purchasing an additional 686,519 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 58.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,440,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,172,000 after buying an additional 528,876 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,731,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 420,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after acquiring an additional 282,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 714,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,286,000 after acquiring an additional 113,156 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.86%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

