Comparing Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pony AI and Kyndryl”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pony AI $84.33 million 70.72 N/A N/A N/A Kyndryl $15.11 billion 0.57 -$340.00 million $0.55 67.35

Pony AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kyndryl.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pony AI 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kyndryl 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pony AI and Kyndryl, as reported by MarketBeat.

Pony AI currently has a consensus price target of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 12.35%. Kyndryl has a consensus price target of $39.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.30%. Given Pony AI’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pony AI is more favorable than Kyndryl.

Profitability

This table compares Pony AI and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pony AI N/A N/A N/A Kyndryl 0.91% 7.22% 0.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kyndryl shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kyndryl beats Pony AI on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pony AI

Pony AI Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, communications, retail and travel, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

