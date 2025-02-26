Cook Wealth LLC Has $799,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cook Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.4% of Cook Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cook Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,606,905. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $212.80 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

