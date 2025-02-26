Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.26 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.12). Approximately 754,166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 879,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.20 ($1.12).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 141.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £673.71 million, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited primarily invests in the core infrastructure of the digital economy – data centres, fibre-optic networks and telecommunication and broadcast towers – in Europe and North America. Further details about the Company can be found on its website at www.cordiantdigitaltrust.com.

The Company is a sector-focused specialist owner and operator of Digital Infrastructure, listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CORD.

