Csenge Advisory Group Has $8.32 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after acquiring an additional 319,730 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,594,000 after acquiring an additional 95,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $257.36 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $719.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.92 and a 200-day moving average of $236.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

