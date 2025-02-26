CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $455.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.07.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $370.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.85. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $223.41 and a 12-month high of $421.00. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.84 and a beta of 1.15.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

