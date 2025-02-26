Cytosorbents’ (CTSO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $10.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

CTSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

