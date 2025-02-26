D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 650 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Landstar System by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Landstar System by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $157.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.89. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.73 and a 52-week high of $196.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Landstar System

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.