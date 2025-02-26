D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 483 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanich Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,690,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 71,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $22.88.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

