D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,672 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 120.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 392,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $73,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,223.52. The trade was a 9.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PFS opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

