D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 186,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $723.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $698.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $875.48. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $642.00 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.86 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bernstein Bank dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

