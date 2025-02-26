D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $522,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 294,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 46,219 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 37,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

