D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 2,200 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLPX. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 276.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of MLPX opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $67.47.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
