D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 2,200 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLPX. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 276.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MLPX opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $67.47.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.