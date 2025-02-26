D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 265 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

Shares of VRT opened at $91.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.62 and a 200 day moving average of $110.33. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

