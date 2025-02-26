D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 73 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $78,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.23.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $462.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $468.30 and a 200-day moving average of $461.04. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

