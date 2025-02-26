D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 753 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,706.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6,419.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 55,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 54,177 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VWOB opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $66.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3816 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.