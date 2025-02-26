D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 93 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 47.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 59,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 27.9% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,535.04. The trade was a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,470.80. The trade was a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $133.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $133.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

