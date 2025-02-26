Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.51. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Dexterra Group Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

