Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 594.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 89,052 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,955,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,999,000 after purchasing an additional 288,772 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 49,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DLR opened at $158.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.54 and a 1-year high of $198.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

