Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3,477.8% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

DFIV stock opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

