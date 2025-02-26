DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,413 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

In related news, Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $107,189.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,287.04. This represents a 68.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

