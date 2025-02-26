Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $520.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $545.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Argus cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.41.

Shares of DPZ opened at $470.14 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $396.06 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $441.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.35.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

