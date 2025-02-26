Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $510.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $545.00 to $510.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ opened at $470.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $441.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.35. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

