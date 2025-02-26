Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $555.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $559.00 to $555.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.41.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $470.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $441.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.35. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $396.06 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $549,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

