Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.65 EPS.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $470.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.35. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 100.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

