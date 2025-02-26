Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock opened at $470.14 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.35. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 12.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 9.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 24.1% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

