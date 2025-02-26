DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in DoorDash by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $191.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 708.41 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.18 and its 200 day moving average is $162.29. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $215.24.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 115,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $20,432,618.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $265,515. This trade represents a 98.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,228,981.68. This represents a 1.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 760,662 shares of company stock valued at $134,448,673. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DoorDash from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.52.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

