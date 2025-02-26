Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $9,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 5,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DORM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dorman Products news, insider John Mcknight sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.34, for a total transaction of $1,140,497.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,404.68. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 285 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $35,197.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 833,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,940,584.50. The trade was a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,683 over the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DORM stock opened at $125.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.92. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $146.60.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

