DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,270 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.30% of DoubleVerify worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in DoubleVerify by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DV stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29.

Insider Activity

DoubleVerify declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $47,974.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,910.02. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.