DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $17,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,140,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,915,000 after buying an additional 899,510 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 4,893.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 656,167 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 2,380.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 136,759 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at $2,414,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at $1,904,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

DXC Technology Price Performance

NYSE:DXC opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

