Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Envista were worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Envista by 22.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,749,000 after buying an additional 642,401 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 8.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,335,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,394,000 after acquiring an additional 100,360 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 404,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 234,941 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth $281,000.

Envista Stock Performance

NVST stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Envista from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Envista from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

