EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EPR opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.75. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.45.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.94.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

