Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Gentex Q1 Earnings

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gentex in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 target price on Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

GNTX stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. Gentex has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 179.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,404,000 after buying an additional 1,285,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,406,000 after buying an additional 285,802 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 54.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 38,027 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in Gentex by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,124,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 659,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,231 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

