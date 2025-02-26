Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.01 and last traded at $36.01. 4,789 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 3,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

Exchange Income Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

