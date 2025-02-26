FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Trading Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 3,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 1,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

FAR Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31.

About FAR

(Get Free Report)

FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets in West Africa and Australia. The company holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in the Gambia and Guinea-Bissau. It also holds a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as First Australian Resources NL and changed its name to FAR Limited in 2010.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.