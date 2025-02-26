Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

FDIS opened at $93.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.56. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $104.41.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

